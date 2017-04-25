UGF Lacrosse Prepare for First Playoff Appearance

Two More Wins for Argo Lacrosse Has Team Ranked 21st in MCLA

GREAT FALLS, Mont. – Wins over #16 Metropolitan State – Denver and MCLA Division I Washington State University has Argo lacrosse moving up the MCLA Division II Under Armour Coaches’ Poll. After entering the top-25 poll for the first time in program history last week and #23, UGF rose two spots to #21.

The Argos are won of the hottest team in the MCLA, finishing the regular season on a five-game winning streak that included wins of then #8 Montana State, then #21 Western Washington, and #16 Metro State. During that span of time, UGF has landed two Under Armour Honor Rolls winners, one Under Armour Commanding Performance of the Week, and national recognition from InsideLacrosse.com.

UGF’s defense has been the catalyst for the winning streak. Over those five games, the Argos have given up an average of 5.4 goals per game, and have held its opponent to 1 first half goal in four of the five games. Sophomore goalkeeper has had a save percentage over .500 in all of those games, and has been over .600 in all but one.

Despite finishing the regular season in third place in the PNCLL DII North standings, UGF is the highest ranked team in that side of the league. The North leader, University of Montana is ranked 23rd and the second place team is Gonzaga, who is unranked.

For the second consecutive week, all three of the MCLA teams in the state of Montana are ranked in the top 25. Adding to UGF being #21, and UM being #23, is Montana State who sits at #13.

The Argos next game will be in the opening round of the PNCLL Playoffs on April 28.

The Argos face No. 25 Southern Oregon in the first round of the playoffs on Friday, April 28, 2017 in Vancouver, BC at 5:00 p.m.

Courtesy: UGF Sports Information