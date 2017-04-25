4/24: Senior Standout - Jefferson's Kaylee Ottman

Kaylee Ottman is one-of-a-kind. As in, she's the only senior on the Jefferson Track team.

"It's a little small," Ottman said, "but I was the only freshman my freshman year, boys and girls."

Kaylee competes in the long jump, triple jump and 4x100m relay. Her favorite event is the triple jump.

She fell in love with at an early age.

"My dad did it when he was young," Ottman said. "He introduced it to me in middle school. It's just fun.

I love the feeling when you're going through the air."

Kaylee has yet to qualify for state in her favorite event. However all signs are positive, as her first jump

this year equaled her best performance last season.

"It's really competitive," Ottman said. "We have some really good ones out there in the district."

On competition days, track meets are a busy scene. As the team's elder statesmen, Panthers head coach

Coach Sarah Layng looks to Kaylee provide leadership.

"Coaches can't be there all time," Sarah Layng said, "so it really helps if you have a leader and somebody

able to do that and somebody to help motivate the younger people."

Outside of track, Kaylee takes a full load, enjoys cooking sweets for local bake sales and on Tuesdays and

Thursdays after track practice she drives to Helena for ballet.

"I started when I was four so this is year 14," Ottman said. "It was just something I thought was really

awesome when I was little and I kept to it."

In the fall, Kaylee will attend MSU-Billings and major in nursing.