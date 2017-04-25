UPDATE: Suspect charged in stand off - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

UPDATE: Suspect charged in stand off

By Tarvarious Haywood, Reporter
GREAT FALLS -

30-year old Carmen Gopher has been charged with one felony count of child endangerment and a felony count of criminal mischief. Gopher also faces seven misdemeanor charges including disorderly conduct and careless driving. 
Yesterday Gopher was driving recklessly, started a physical altercation and damaged a vehicle before Great Falls Police Department was able to find him at 101 2nd street NW. 
Authorities surrounded the building and Gopher was found in attic of the residence.
From there, Gopher was taken to Benefis where he was treated for injuries and taken into custody. 
His bond has been set at 75,000. Here is a time lapse of what happened:

Monday, April 24, 2017

• 30 year old Carmen Gopher (male), accompanied by his juvenile girlfriend, were asked to leave the Park Manor (100 Central Ave) for causing a disturbance. As the pair was exiting the building Gopher caused a felony amount of property damage  

• 4:01pm Park Manor staff calls 911, reports disturbance with property damage, and identifies Gopher as the suspect  

• After exiting Park Manor Gopher and the juvenile female got into a black SUV and, with Gopher driving, crashed into a vehicle in front of the Civic Center (no injuries reported). Gopher fled the scene of the crash westward toward the Central Avenue West bridge  

• 4:02pm Hit and run crash reported to 911

• 4:04pm Disturbance on the Central Ave W bridge is reported to 911 – Gopher was described as the driver of a black SUV who was driving recklessly, got into a physical altercation with an unknown male then fled

• At the same time the disturbance on the bridge is being reported, GFPD officers move toward Gopher’s last known address (101 2nd St NW) in an effort to intercept him

• SRO Taylor, leaving the CMR parking area, notices a black SUV with a flat tire and significant body damage driving erratically, he follows the vehicle to 101 2nd St NW where he observes Gopher enter the residence

• As other officers are responding to the 2nd St NW address they come upon an injury hit and run crash at the intersection of 2nd St NW and Smelter Avenue, later determined to have been caused by Gopher 
 
• Simultaneously officers at the residence are attempting to make contact with Gopher.  Officers report hearing loud sounds coming from inside the residence and, without any communication from Gopher, determine he has barricaded himself inside the house  

• Probation Officers from the Montana Department of Corrections, Probation and Parole Division, responded to assist as Gopher is currently under their supervision

• The GFPD High Risk Unit (HRU) was activated Between 7:01 and 7:52pm, in an attempt to resolve the situation without injury to the officers, the suspect, or other community members, the HRU breached two doors, introduced chemicals into the home, and constantly attempted to make contact with Gopher

• 8:03pm HRU located Gopher in the attic of the residence

• 8:24pm HRU took Gopher into custody  

• 8:34pm Gopher was transported to Benefis Emergency Room to be treated for injuries believed to be sustained during the physical altercation on the bridge and the injury hit and run crash at 2nd St NW and Smelter Ave  

• 9:06pm GFPD cleared the scene 
 

