New dining experience coming to downtown



A new outdoor dining experience will be hitting the streets of the Electric City this summer, Mighty Mo will be adding what is called a pedlet in front of there downtown location to create sidewalk dining.

These pedlets are an extension of the sidewalk allowing pedestrians a safer route to take around people dining outside.

Joan Redeen, of the Downtown Great Falls Association, says they chose Mighty Mo because of their willingness and passion to make downtown great falls a better place.

Redeen says this has become a trend among businesses, and here in Great Falls there is now a waiting list to have these pedlets.

No word yet on when Mighty Mo's pedlet will officially open up.