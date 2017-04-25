Suspect arrested in connection with hit and run - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Suspect arrested in connection with hit and run

By Tarvarious Haywood, Reporter
GREAT FALLS -

Jaroglav Kleeberc is facing several felony charges after the fatal hit and run right outside of Ulm that killed 72 year old man.
Kleeberc was arrested here in Katy,TX on last week by Officer Stevens of the Katy police department.
Cascade County Deputy Attorney Joshua Racki says that after the incident, and identified Kleeberc as the driver of the semi truck, and put out a Bolo alert for his arrest. 
Racki says they knew exactly where he was headed and this was not a routine traffic stop.
When Kleeberc arrived to drop off his lumber load authorities were there to make the arrest.
Racki says Kleeberc has waived his extradition but the governor has put out bids to have him transported back to Montana.  Once all the paper work is done, he says Kleeberc should be back in Montana no later than next week.

