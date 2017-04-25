21st Annual Mother's Day Brunch at the Ursuline Centre - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

21st Annual Mother's Day Brunch at the Ursuline Centre

Posted:

Join the Ursuline Centre in hosting it's 21st Annual Mother's Day Brunch on Sunday, May 14th. 

This year's festivities will kick off at 10:00am and continue until 2:00pm, featuring brunch, a "Dessert Room," live music, a gift raffle, and historical tours of the Centre. Mass will also be celebrated at 10:00am. 

Executive Director Thom Trunkle says this is the signature fundraiser for the Ursuline Centre, which offers a preschool, conference rooms, retreat center, museum and chapel. Trunkle says if you don't come to support the Centre, at least come for the breakfast, which will feature ham, scrambled eggs, pancakes, country potatoes, biscuits and sausage gravy, fresh fruit, rolls and salads. 

Tickets are $20/adults, $16/senior citizens 65 and up, and $9/children ages 6-12. Children under six are free. 

You can purchase tickets that morning, or visit the Centre anytime during business hours to pick them up. For more information, visit their website or call 452-8585

    Scammers are trying to steal your Social Security benefits

    KHQ.COM - A scam alert to tell you about. The social security administration is warning that scammers are impersonating government agents and stealing people's benefits.  According to a blog post on the administration's website, the calls come from a number with a "323" area code. The caller claims they are an agency employee and that the victim is due a 1.7% cost of living adjustment (COLA) increase if their social security benefits.

    Plane crashes in Pend Oreille River

    PRIEST RIVER, Id. - One pilot is safe after a plane landed and overturned in the Pend Oreille River. A viewer heard the crash and came outside to find a plane sinking into the waters. Three private boaters quickly came to the rescue to tow the plane to the north side of the river. As soon as we get more information, we will update this story.

    Fargo police investigate threats against Muslim women

    FARGO, N.D. (AP) - A North Dakota woman has lost her job and Fargo police are investigating after she was shown in a video threatening Muslim women in a Walmart parking lot.

    Drunk Driver hands officer a tube of lipstick as her ID

    Driver with a .229 blood alcohol level hands the officer a tube of lipstick when asked for her identification. 

    Drunk Driver hands officer a tube of lipstick as her ID

    Driver with a .229 blood alcohol level hands the officer a tube of lipstick when asked for her identification. 

    Body found roadside near Jefferson City

    An adult female body was found roadside near Jefferson City Sunday morning. 

    Mother punched in face over social media

    A dispute over problems logging into social media accounts due to a new "device" led to an assault involving a child being ripped from the mother's arms. 

    UM Student Released After Being Held In China

    In a conference call Sunday afternoon, Senator Steve Daines announced that Guthrie McLean has been released from a China jail.  Daines said he received an email early Sunday afternoon from Guthrie's mother Jennifer saying, "Prayer's answered. Guthrie is home." The Senator says the release came after two days of negotiations stretching 20 hours each. Guthrie is in good condition and charges against him have been dropped. U.S. Senator Steve Daines today released...

