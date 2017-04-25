21st Annual Mother's Day Brunch at the Ursuline Centre

Join the Ursuline Centre in hosting it's 21st Annual Mother's Day Brunch on Sunday, May 14th.

This year's festivities will kick off at 10:00am and continue until 2:00pm, featuring brunch, a "Dessert Room," live music, a gift raffle, and historical tours of the Centre. Mass will also be celebrated at 10:00am.

Executive Director Thom Trunkle says this is the signature fundraiser for the Ursuline Centre, which offers a preschool, conference rooms, retreat center, museum and chapel. Trunkle says if you don't come to support the Centre, at least come for the breakfast, which will feature ham, scrambled eggs, pancakes, country potatoes, biscuits and sausage gravy, fresh fruit, rolls and salads.

Tickets are $20/adults, $16/senior citizens 65 and up, and $9/children ages 6-12. Children under six are free.

You can purchase tickets that morning, or visit the Centre anytime during business hours to pick them up. For more information, visit their website or call 452-8585