Woman charged for suspicious death in Great Falls

The Cascade County Sheriff's Office is now investigating a March 5th suspicious death as a homicide.

40-year-old Linda Christianson has been arrested in connection with the death of 41-year-old Steven Fletcher. The Sheriff's Office says that Christianson is being charged with deliberate homicide and tampering with evidence. She was arrested in Ravalli County last month on unrelated charges soon after the suspected homicide, which happened in Great Falls on the 5400 block of Lower River Road. The most recent arrest warrant for Christianson was formally put out on April 25th by the Cascade County Sheriff's Office.

The Cascade County Sheriff's Office says that preliminary reports suggested that the Fletcher was stabbed to death. His body was later sent to the Montana State Crime lab for an autopsy.

Christianson has a previous criminal record out of Ravalli County for Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs.