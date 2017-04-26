Donating life



Every April, Benefis Hospital hosts an event called donate life. And for many this is a bitter sweet time. On one hand, someone is celebrating their second chance at life, on the other. It could mean a family is marking an anniversary of someone they've lost.

According to Life Center Northwest, organ and tissue donation is on the rise.

In fact, there have been over one million tissue transplants and 33 thousand organ donations nationwide.

To honor all the donors, Benefis takes time to celebrate the lives of those who are helping others to live on.



"Something like donation really can help a person through their grief. It's something that is positive in something that is a tragic and often traumatic event. I think understanding that your loved one can leave a living legacy behind is very important and its is something that can provide hope," said Weiher.

If you are not a donor yet, you can head to your local d-m-v and add it your driver license.