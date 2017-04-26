Think you can become a Taxidermist - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Think you can become a Taxidermist

Posted: Updated:
By Tarvarious Haywood, Reporter
Connect

Becoming a taxidermist is not for the faint of heart and you must have a real passion in order to bring a trophy animal back to life.
This is not a easy job.it takes a lot of hours and a lot of dedication to make this a professional career.
Waylon Janousek owner of Waylon's Taxidermy says waking up in the morning to do what he loves is what he has always dreamed of. 
He says his love of hunting and fishing sparked a burning desire in him to start his own business.
He has been a professional taxidermist for 20 years now and has found out to be a taxidermist you must be the jack of all trades.
He says that in order to become better at the craft you must put yourself and your art out there to compete.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Man punches and wipes fecal matter on vehicle in dealership

    Man punches and wipes fecal matter on vehicle in dealership

    Friday, July 28 2017 4:01 PM EDT2017-07-28 20:01:43 GMT

    A man was arrested in Great Falls for punching and wiping his feces along the side of a vehicle. 

    A man was arrested in Great Falls for punching and wiping his feces along the side of a vehicle. 

  • New physicals for Great Falls firefighters

    New physicals for Great Falls firefighters

    Monday, July 24 2017 11:41 PM EDT2017-07-25 03:41:05 GMT

    After last week's vote, the Great Falls City Budget is one step closer to being finalized, and part of the new budget includes over $34,000 set aside for more intense, revamped physicals for firefighters in the city. This comes just a few months after a presumptive health care bill was tabled in the State Legislature, which would have provided firefighters compensation for lung diseases developed on the job.  Fire Chief Steve Hester says while this new funding could ...

    After last week's vote, the Great Falls City Budget is one step closer to being finalized, and part of the new budget includes over $34,000 set aside for more intense, revamped physicals for firefighters in the city. This comes just a few months after a presumptive health care bill was tabled in the State Legislature, which would have provided firefighters compensation for lung diseases developed on the job.  Fire Chief Steve Hester says while this new funding could ...

  • Man Kills "Possessed" Mother

    Man Kills "Possessed" Mother

    Friday, July 28 2017 3:18 PM EDT2017-07-28 19:18:54 GMT

    A Vermont man who told police he attacked and killed his 82-year-old mother because he believed she was possessed by Satan has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

    A Vermont man who told police he attacked and killed his 82-year-old mother because he believed she was possessed by Satan has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

  • Scammers are trying to steal your Social Security benefits

    Scammers are trying to steal your Social Security benefits

    Thursday, July 27 2017 9:45 AM EDT2017-07-27 13:45:34 GMT

    KHQ.COM - A scam alert to tell you about. The social security administration is warning that scammers are impersonating government agents and stealing people's benefits.  According to a blog post on the administration's website, the calls come from a number with a "323" area code. The caller claims they are an agency employee and that the victim is due a 1.7% cost of living adjustment (COLA) increase if their social security benefits.

    KHQ.COM - A scam alert to tell you about. The social security administration is warning that scammers are impersonating government agents and stealing people's benefits.  According to a blog post on the administration's website, the calls come from a number with a "323" area code. The caller claims they are an agency employee and that the victim is due a 1.7% cost of living adjustment (COLA) increase if their social security benefits.

  • Fargo police investigate threats against Muslim women

    Fargo police investigate threats against Muslim women

    Thursday, July 27 2017 6:50 PM EDT2017-07-27 22:50:06 GMT

    FARGO, N.D. (AP) - A North Dakota woman has lost her job and Fargo police are investigating after she was shown in a video threatening Muslim women in a Walmart parking lot.

    FARGO, N.D. (AP) - A North Dakota woman has lost her job and Fargo police are investigating after she was shown in a video threatening Muslim women in a Walmart parking lot.

  • Drunk Driver hands officer a tube of lipstick as her ID

    Drunk Driver hands officer a tube of lipstick as her ID

    Monday, July 24 2017 6:50 PM EDT2017-07-24 22:50:22 GMT

    Driver with a .229 blood alcohol level hands the officer a tube of lipstick when asked for her identification. 

    Driver with a .229 blood alcohol level hands the officer a tube of lipstick when asked for her identification. 

  • Body found roadside near Jefferson City

    Body found roadside near Jefferson City

    Monday, July 24 2017 6:47 PM EDT2017-07-24 22:47:49 GMT

    An adult female body was found roadside near Jefferson City Sunday morning. 

    An adult female body was found roadside near Jefferson City Sunday morning. 

  • Mother punched in face over social media

    Mother punched in face over social media

    Monday, July 24 2017 5:42 PM EDT2017-07-24 21:42:24 GMT

    A dispute over problems logging into social media accounts due to a new "device" led to an assault involving a child being ripped from the mother's arms. 

    A dispute over problems logging into social media accounts due to a new "device" led to an assault involving a child being ripped from the mother's arms. 

  • UM Student Released After Being Held In China

    UM Student Released After Being Held In China

    Sunday, July 23 2017 4:12 PM EDT2017-07-23 20:12:57 GMT

    In a conference call Sunday afternoon, Senator Steve Daines announced that Guthrie McLean has been released from a China jail.  Daines said he received an email early Sunday afternoon from Guthrie's mother Jennifer saying, "Prayer's answered. Guthrie is home." The Senator says the release came after two days of negotiations stretching 20 hours each. Guthrie is in good condition and charges against him have been dropped. U.S. Senator Steve Daines today released...

    In a conference call Sunday afternoon, Senator Steve Daines announced that Guthrie McLean has been released from a China jail.  Daines said he received an email early Sunday afternoon from Guthrie's mother Jennifer saying, "Prayer's answered. Guthrie is home." The Senator says the release came after two days of negotiations stretching 20 hours each. Guthrie is in good condition and charges against him have been dropped. U.S. Senator Steve Daines today released...