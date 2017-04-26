Think you can become a Taxidermist

Becoming a taxidermist is not for the faint of heart and you must have a real passion in order to bring a trophy animal back to life.

This is not a easy job.it takes a lot of hours and a lot of dedication to make this a professional career.

Waylon Janousek owner of Waylon's Taxidermy says waking up in the morning to do what he loves is what he has always dreamed of.

He says his love of hunting and fishing sparked a burning desire in him to start his own business.

He has been a professional taxidermist for 20 years now and has found out to be a taxidermist you must be the jack of all trades.

He says that in order to become better at the craft you must put yourself and your art out there to compete.