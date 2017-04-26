Montana's American Indian Health Director steps down

In March of 2016, Governor Bullock appointed Mary Lynne Billy-Old Coyote from the Rocky Boy Indian Reservation, as the first ever Director of American Indian Health. On Saturday, she submitted her resignation.

She's only been in this position for just over a year. Old coyote sent a letter to Montana Public Radio that said she was recently informed, her office, which falls under the State Department Of Health, would be moved to the Governors Office Of Indian Affairs. In her letter of resignation that MTPR quoted,

She says this shows that the state is not intending to support American Indian Health because it will be placed outside of the state's primary health care department.

Her letter goes on to say Old Coyote will remain in her position until August 4th

It is unclear at this time if the move has anything to do with federal laws and how they relate to the Native American population.

Her position was originally created to better understand health concerns on the reservations.

The Indian Health Services website said life expectancies are at leas four years lower than non-natives. However Native Americans die at higher rates due to health problems.

In a statement from the Department of Health and Human Services they said:

"We are disappointed by this news, but wish Mary Lynne the best. Addressing Native American health disparities and building relationships with our tribal partners are critical priorities for the Governor and my Department. The Governor and the Department of Public Health and Human Services look forward to continuing this important work and quickly identifying candidates who will fulfill and advance the Executive Order's mission. "– DPHHS Director Sheila Hogan

DPHHS Director Sheila Hogan is set to visit each of Montana’s tribal councils in their tribal chambers in the coming weeks and looks forward to speaking directly with tribal and health leaders about the Department's continued work and strategies to address health disparities. This includes the announcement of the game-changing Health Improvement Program (HIP) initiative that provides funding for tribes to strategize and address their community's unique health issues with support and partnership from the state.

In the next few weeks DPHHS will roll out the Tribal Health Improvement Program (HIP) in Indian Country. DPHHS first announced the initiative at Fort Peck early last week and the tribal executive board expressed appreciation for this historic investment and continued partnership.

We did reach out to the Governor's Office and Old Coyote herself. However, we have not received any responses yet.