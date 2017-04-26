Montana's American Indian Health Director steps down

In March of 2016, Governor Bullock appointed Mary Lynne Billy-Old Coyote from the Rocky Boy Indian Reservation, as the first ever Director of American Indian Health. On Saturday, she submitted her resignation.
She's only been in this position for just over a year. Old coyote sent a letter to Montana Public Radio that said she was recently informed, her office, which falls under the State Department Of Health, would be moved to the Governors Office Of Indian Affairs. In her letter of resignation that MTPR quoted,
She says this shows that the state is not intending to support American Indian Health because it will be placed outside of the state's primary health care department.
Her letter goes on to say Old Coyote will remain in her position until August 4th
It is unclear at this time if the move has anything to do with federal laws and how they relate to the Native American population.
Her position was originally created to better understand health concerns on the reservations.
The Indian Health Services website said life expectancies are at leas four years lower than non-natives. However Native Americans die at higher rates due to health problems.
In a statement from the Department of Health and Human Services they said:
"We are disappointed by this news, but wish Mary Lynne the best. Addressing Native American health disparities and building relationships with our tribal partners are critical priorities for the Governor and my Department. The Governor and the Department of Public Health and Human Services look forward to continuing this important work and quickly identifying candidates who will fulfill and advance the Executive Order's mission. "– DPHHS Director Sheila Hogan
DPHHS Director Sheila Hogan is set to visit each of Montana’s tribal councils in their tribal chambers in the coming weeks and looks forward to speaking directly with tribal and health leaders about the Department's continued work and strategies to address health disparities. This includes the announcement of the game-changing Health Improvement Program (HIP) initiative that provides funding for tribes to strategize and address their community's unique health issues with support and partnership from the state.
In the next few weeks DPHHS will roll out the Tribal Health Improvement Program (HIP) in Indian Country. DPHHS first announced the initiative at Fort Peck early last week and the tribal executive board expressed appreciation for this historic investment and continued partnership.
We did reach out to the Governor's Office and Old Coyote herself. However, we have not received any responses yet.
A man was arrested in Great Falls for punching and wiping his feces along the side of a vehicle.
A man was arrested in Great Falls for punching and wiping his feces along the side of a vehicle.
After last week's vote, the Great Falls City Budget is one step closer to being finalized, and part of the new budget includes over $34,000 set aside for more intense, revamped physicals for firefighters in the city. This comes just a few months after a presumptive health care bill was tabled in the State Legislature, which would have provided firefighters compensation for lung diseases developed on the job. Fire Chief Steve Hester says while this new funding could ...
After last week's vote, the Great Falls City Budget is one step closer to being finalized, and part of the new budget includes over $34,000 set aside for more intense, revamped physicals for firefighters in the city. This comes just a few months after a presumptive health care bill was tabled in the State Legislature, which would have provided firefighters compensation for lung diseases developed on the job. Fire Chief Steve Hester says while this new funding could ...
A Vermont man who told police he attacked and killed his 82-year-old mother because he believed she was possessed by Satan has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.
A Vermont man who told police he attacked and killed his 82-year-old mother because he believed she was possessed by Satan has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.
KHQ.COM - A scam alert to tell you about. The social security administration is warning that scammers are impersonating government agents and stealing people's benefits. According to a blog post on the administration's website, the calls come from a number with a "323" area code. The caller claims they are an agency employee and that the victim is due a 1.7% cost of living adjustment (COLA) increase if their social security benefits.
KHQ.COM - A scam alert to tell you about. The social security administration is warning that scammers are impersonating government agents and stealing people's benefits. According to a blog post on the administration's website, the calls come from a number with a "323" area code. The caller claims they are an agency employee and that the victim is due a 1.7% cost of living adjustment (COLA) increase if their social security benefits.
FARGO, N.D. (AP) - A North Dakota woman has lost her job and Fargo police are investigating after she was shown in a video threatening Muslim women in a Walmart parking lot.
FARGO, N.D. (AP) - A North Dakota woman has lost her job and Fargo police are investigating after she was shown in a video threatening Muslim women in a Walmart parking lot.
Driver with a .229 blood alcohol level hands the officer a tube of lipstick when asked for her identification.
Driver with a .229 blood alcohol level hands the officer a tube of lipstick when asked for her identification.
An adult female body was found roadside near Jefferson City Sunday morning.
An adult female body was found roadside near Jefferson City Sunday morning.
A dispute over problems logging into social media accounts due to a new "device" led to an assault involving a child being ripped from the mother's arms.
A dispute over problems logging into social media accounts due to a new "device" led to an assault involving a child being ripped from the mother's arms.
In a conference call Sunday afternoon, Senator Steve Daines announced that Guthrie McLean has been released from a China jail. Daines said he received an email early Sunday afternoon from Guthrie's mother Jennifer saying, "Prayer's answered. Guthrie is home." The Senator says the release came after two days of negotiations stretching 20 hours each. Guthrie is in good condition and charges against him have been dropped. U.S. Senator Steve Daines today released...
In a conference call Sunday afternoon, Senator Steve Daines announced that Guthrie McLean has been released from a China jail. Daines said he received an email early Sunday afternoon from Guthrie's mother Jennifer saying, "Prayer's answered. Guthrie is home." The Senator says the release came after two days of negotiations stretching 20 hours each. Guthrie is in good condition and charges against him have been dropped. U.S. Senator Steve Daines today released...