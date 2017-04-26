Helena High & Capital Softball Teams On the Right Track

The Helena High Bengals softball team is one of the best AA squads in Montana.

Their win over rival Capital High Tuesday afternoon proved the Bengals are moving in the right direction.

Helena High now sits alone at the top of the Western AA Conference with a record of 6-1.

After Tuesday's win, Head Coach Ryan Shulte said the team gained confidence. He added his team can be a little more aggressive in the field but that aspect of the game can be ironed out through repetitions.

Although Helena High is in first place and looking like a state title contender, the Bengals understand sticking to the game-plan and improving on a daily basis will ultimately keep them on the right track.

"You're going to have ups and downs so long as you own that moment and move past it," said Shulte. "[If our team] works with it, you're going to end up on the right end of things more often than not."

Senior shortstop Hailey Crawford echoed that sentiment.

"We just need to trust the process and keep doing what we need to do and not get too high or too low," she said.

As for the Bengals' rival, the Capital High Bruins aren't in a bad position either in the conference standings.

The Bruins are 4-1 in division play and 7-2 overall on the season. Top to bottom the Bruins have it all. The team can hit, pitch, and field, led by Jr. Shelby Martin.

For the Bruins to have success the rest of the season, especially with all those parts of the game in place, it really comes down to execution.

In order for that to happen the players need to trust that everyone will do their job.

"We just got to play as a team," Martin said. We have to have confidence throughout us the entire time and know to play together and have confidence in everybody."

Head Coach Mike Miller took it a step further.

"In good softball games it's always something little, a good play here or there, some good base running there, so we just need to execute at the key times and take advantage of the chances we have," he said.

Helena High and Capital hit the field this Saturday when both teams face Flathead and Glacier high schools.