40 employers featured at upcoming Youth Jobs Fair

Time to dust off that resume and mentally prepare for having some extra cash; Great Falls will host a Youth Job Fair on Wednesday, May 3rd.

This year's fair will take place at the Paris Gibson Alternative High School beginning at 3:00pm and lasting until 6:00pm. Nearly 40 different employers will be present at the fair, and ready to hire teens interested on the spot. The fair is geared towards those ages 16-24. The fair is completely free to those interested.

Organizer Dave Ketelhohn, with the Job Service Workforce Center, says there is nothing better than watching Central Montana's youth getting those summer jobs they rely so heavily on. Plus, Ketelhohn says the fair opens up resources beyond just getting the job; they discuss resumes, interviewing, and other opportunities.

For more information about the fair, or about job opportunities in Central Montana, call (406) 791-5800