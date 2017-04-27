Jaymee Sire Loses Job After Cuts at ESPN - Former Great Falls Sports Reporter

A man was arrested in Great Falls for punching and wiping his feces along the side of a vehicle.

A man was arrested in Great Falls for punching and wiping his feces along the side of a vehicle.

A Vermont man who told police he attacked and killed his 82-year-old mother because he believed she was possessed by Satan has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

A Vermont man who told police he attacked and killed his 82-year-old mother because he believed she was possessed by Satan has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

After last week's vote, the Great Falls City Budget is one step closer to being finalized, and part of the new budget includes over $34,000 set aside for more intense, revamped physicals for firefighters in the city. This comes just a few months after a presumptive health care bill was tabled in the State Legislature, which would have provided firefighters compensation for lung diseases developed on the job. Fire Chief Steve Hester says while this new funding could ...

After last week's vote, the Great Falls City Budget is one step closer to being finalized, and part of the new budget includes over $34,000 set aside for more intense, revamped physicals for firefighters in the city. This comes just a few months after a presumptive health care bill was tabled in the State Legislature, which would have provided firefighters compensation for lung diseases developed on the job. Fire Chief Steve Hester says while this new funding could ...

Down a dirt road in Central Montana, international companies, even the U.S government, are coming to Lewistown, where Spika Design and Manufacturing calls home.

Down a dirt road in Central Montana, international companies, even the U.S government, are coming to Lewistown, where Spika Design and Manufacturing calls home.

Just before 7:00 P.M. Friday night, a two vehicle accident sent five people to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. According to Great Falls Fire Rescue, one vehicle ran through a stop sign at the corner of 15th St. S. and 5th Ave. S., hitting the second vehicle, forcing the two to ram into a tree on a private property. Both vehicles appeared to be severely damaged. It is unclear at this time if charges will be filed. Neighbors who heard the crash descri...