Take Pride In Our Parks celebrates volunteering - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Take Pride In Our Parks celebrates volunteering

Posted: Updated:
GREAT FALLS -

Courtesy press release

As part of its 6th annual Take Pride In Our Parks, United Way of Cascade County has recruited more than 120 volunteers to spruce up 13 of Great Falls’ 58 city parks on Saturday. The public is invited to join United Way volunteers at near the skate park at Elk’s Riverside Park, Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Volunteers will be raking out leaves and garbage near the skate park and spreading woodchips underneath the playground at Elk’s Riverside Park, among other tasks. Volunteers are encouraged to wear work clothes, including gloves and bring a shovel or heavy duty rake.

This is the sixth year that United Way has organized Take Pride in Our Parks to celebrate National Volunteer Month and give local people the opportunity to make our city parks a safe and inviting place for healthy play. United Way’s goals include advancing health and studies show that volunteering just two hours a week improves your health physically and mentally and extends your lifespan.

Local businesses and individuals have recruited teams of five to 20 people to adopt parks around the community.

Having adopted a park all six years that United Way has organized this event, General Mills volunteers are cleaning up Pinski Park again. Northwest Farm Credit Services also is returning to adopt Jaycee Park.

Blue Cross Blue Shield recruited 20 volunteers to tackle Chowen Springs Park. And UPS recruited enough volunteers to take on Roosevelt and Memorial parks.

United Way’s young professionals organization Connect Great Falls adopted Oddfellows Park. Veterans Court members are volunteering to pull weeds and pick up garbage at the Montana Veteran’s Memorial. AmeriCorps Vistas are removing garbage from Charlie Russell Park and a Girl Scout troop is sprucing up Carter Park.

The University of Great Falls women’s soccer team will be cleaning up garbage, spreading mulch and installing fencing to protect trees from beavers along the river in Sun River Meadows Park, which welcomes visitors as they enter Great Falls off the Fox Farm interstate exit.

To find out more about the event go online to United Way’s free volunteer website www.volunteergreatfalls.org where more than 55 nonprofit organizations post their volunteer opportunities.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Man punches and wipes fecal matter on vehicle in dealership

    Man punches and wipes fecal matter on vehicle in dealership

    Friday, July 28 2017 4:01 PM EDT2017-07-28 20:01:43 GMT

    A man was arrested in Great Falls for punching and wiping his feces along the side of a vehicle. 

    A man was arrested in Great Falls for punching and wiping his feces along the side of a vehicle. 

  • Truck, car ram into tree, five go to hospital

    Truck, car ram into tree, five go to hospital

    Friday, July 28 2017 10:00 PM EDT2017-07-29 02:00:30 GMT
    Just before 7:00 P.M. Friday night, a two vehicle accident sent five people to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.  According to Great Falls Fire Rescue, one vehicle ran through a stop sign at the corner of 15th St. S. and 5th Ave. S., hitting the second vehicle, forcing the two to ram into a tree on a private property. Both vehicles appeared to be severely damaged. It is unclear at this time if charges will be filed.  Neighbors who heard the crash descri...
    Just before 7:00 P.M. Friday night, a two vehicle accident sent five people to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.  According to Great Falls Fire Rescue, one vehicle ran through a stop sign at the corner of 15th St. S. and 5th Ave. S., hitting the second vehicle, forcing the two to ram into a tree on a private property. Both vehicles appeared to be severely damaged. It is unclear at this time if charges will be filed.  Neighbors who heard the crash descri...

  • New physicals for Great Falls firefighters

    New physicals for Great Falls firefighters

    Monday, July 24 2017 11:41 PM EDT2017-07-25 03:41:05 GMT

    After last week's vote, the Great Falls City Budget is one step closer to being finalized, and part of the new budget includes over $34,000 set aside for more intense, revamped physicals for firefighters in the city. This comes just a few months after a presumptive health care bill was tabled in the State Legislature, which would have provided firefighters compensation for lung diseases developed on the job.  Fire Chief Steve Hester says while this new funding could ...

    After last week's vote, the Great Falls City Budget is one step closer to being finalized, and part of the new budget includes over $34,000 set aside for more intense, revamped physicals for firefighters in the city. This comes just a few months after a presumptive health care bill was tabled in the State Legislature, which would have provided firefighters compensation for lung diseases developed on the job.  Fire Chief Steve Hester says while this new funding could ...

  • Man Kills "Possessed" Mother

    Man Kills "Possessed" Mother

    Friday, July 28 2017 3:18 PM EDT2017-07-28 19:18:54 GMT

    A Vermont man who told police he attacked and killed his 82-year-old mother because he believed she was possessed by Satan has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

    A Vermont man who told police he attacked and killed his 82-year-old mother because he believed she was possessed by Satan has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

  • Putting Central Montana on the Map

    Putting Central Montana on the Map

    Friday, July 28 2017 11:29 PM EDT2017-07-29 03:29:58 GMT

    Down a dirt road in Central Montana, international companies, even the U.S government, are coming to Lewistown, where Spika Design and Manufacturing calls home. 

    Down a dirt road in Central Montana, international companies, even the U.S government, are coming to Lewistown, where Spika Design and Manufacturing calls home. 

  • Drunk Driver hands officer a tube of lipstick as her ID

    Drunk Driver hands officer a tube of lipstick as her ID

    Monday, July 24 2017 6:50 PM EDT2017-07-24 22:50:22 GMT

    Driver with a .229 blood alcohol level hands the officer a tube of lipstick when asked for her identification. 

    Driver with a .229 blood alcohol level hands the officer a tube of lipstick when asked for her identification. 

  • Body found roadside near Jefferson City

    Body found roadside near Jefferson City

    Monday, July 24 2017 6:47 PM EDT2017-07-24 22:47:49 GMT

    An adult female body was found roadside near Jefferson City Sunday morning. 

    An adult female body was found roadside near Jefferson City Sunday morning. 

  • Mother punched in face over social media

    Mother punched in face over social media

    Monday, July 24 2017 5:42 PM EDT2017-07-24 21:42:24 GMT

    A dispute over problems logging into social media accounts due to a new "device" led to an assault involving a child being ripped from the mother's arms. 

    A dispute over problems logging into social media accounts due to a new "device" led to an assault involving a child being ripped from the mother's arms. 

  • UM Student Released After Being Held In China

    UM Student Released After Being Held In China

    Sunday, July 23 2017 4:12 PM EDT2017-07-23 20:12:57 GMT

    In a conference call Sunday afternoon, Senator Steve Daines announced that Guthrie McLean has been released from a China jail.  Daines said he received an email early Sunday afternoon from Guthrie's mother Jennifer saying, "Prayer's answered. Guthrie is home." The Senator says the release came after two days of negotiations stretching 20 hours each. Guthrie is in good condition and charges against him have been dropped. U.S. Senator Steve Daines today released...

    In a conference call Sunday afternoon, Senator Steve Daines announced that Guthrie McLean has been released from a China jail.  Daines said he received an email early Sunday afternoon from Guthrie's mother Jennifer saying, "Prayer's answered. Guthrie is home." The Senator says the release came after two days of negotiations stretching 20 hours each. Guthrie is in good condition and charges against him have been dropped. U.S. Senator Steve Daines today released...