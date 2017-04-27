Take Pride In Our Parks celebrates volunteering

Courtesy press release

As part of its 6th annual Take Pride In Our Parks, United Way of Cascade County has recruited more than 120 volunteers to spruce up 13 of Great Falls’ 58 city parks on Saturday. The public is invited to join United Way volunteers at near the skate park at Elk’s Riverside Park, Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Volunteers will be raking out leaves and garbage near the skate park and spreading woodchips underneath the playground at Elk’s Riverside Park, among other tasks. Volunteers are encouraged to wear work clothes, including gloves and bring a shovel or heavy duty rake.

This is the sixth year that United Way has organized Take Pride in Our Parks to celebrate National Volunteer Month and give local people the opportunity to make our city parks a safe and inviting place for healthy play. United Way’s goals include advancing health and studies show that volunteering just two hours a week improves your health physically and mentally and extends your lifespan.

Local businesses and individuals have recruited teams of five to 20 people to adopt parks around the community.

Having adopted a park all six years that United Way has organized this event, General Mills volunteers are cleaning up Pinski Park again. Northwest Farm Credit Services also is returning to adopt Jaycee Park.

Blue Cross Blue Shield recruited 20 volunteers to tackle Chowen Springs Park. And UPS recruited enough volunteers to take on Roosevelt and Memorial parks.

United Way’s young professionals organization Connect Great Falls adopted Oddfellows Park. Veterans Court members are volunteering to pull weeds and pick up garbage at the Montana Veteran’s Memorial. AmeriCorps Vistas are removing garbage from Charlie Russell Park and a Girl Scout troop is sprucing up Carter Park.

The University of Great Falls women’s soccer team will be cleaning up garbage, spreading mulch and installing fencing to protect trees from beavers along the river in Sun River Meadows Park, which welcomes visitors as they enter Great Falls off the Fox Farm interstate exit.

To find out more about the event go online to United Way’s free volunteer website www.volunteergreatfalls.org where more than 55 nonprofit organizations post their volunteer opportunities.