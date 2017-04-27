Ancient grain used in local pizza recipes

Great Falls - You may have heard of or even grabbed a bite to eat at Champo's Pizzeria in Great Falls, but you may not know that they use a special ingredient in their dough, and it's an ancient grain that's grown right here in Big Sandy, Montana.

The grain is called Kamut, and Champo's owner, Jeremy Williamson, says that his pizza place is one of two here in the U.S. That uses this ingredient in their recipes. All his dough is made with 100% of the grain, which Williamson says is healthier and easier to digest than other flours. However, it takes a lot of Kamut to make that happen. Williamson says he orders an average of 500 lbs. or more every single month, but all that grain comes with a pretty hefty price tag.

"I pay three times as much for my flour than any other person in town pays for theirs, and I don't have a problem with it, because I know what I'm giving my customer is worth every cent," said Williamson.

Champo's is located off 9th St. S., but Williamson says he will soon be moving his business inside the Hi-Ho Tavern. The last day in the old location is this Saturday. Williamson says to check his Facebook page here for last minute pizza deals on Saturday, and his business will be open until 9 p.m. Champo's is expected to open up at the Hi-Ho on June 1.