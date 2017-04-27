MSU Northern Sweet Grass Society students feel unsafe

Students of the Sweet Grass Native American Society at MSU-Northern said they are concerned for their safety after recent threats made to them in class.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Montana was asked by the Sweet Grass Society to get involved because of a incedent in the fall.

The students tell us,they were allowed to paint on hello walk steps on campus, this year, to add their support to the Dakota Access Pipeline Protest, they painted #nodapl.

"What happened after they painted the particular step is that the step was painted over by the administartion or the school and the sweet grass society was accused of vandelising the step," said Alex.

The students said that's a voliation of their free speech. And recently, in a Native Studies Class, a student reportedly said " We should have wiped out the natives so we wouldn't have to take stupid classes like this." Adding he should kill them. In a statement from MSU-Northern released Thursday they apologize to any students who feel unsafe and said they aspire to be a welcoming school, Clearly have fallen short, and didn't mean to diminish the importance of this issue. "