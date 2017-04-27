Great Falls Central Prepare for In-Conference Softball Tournament

The Great Falls Central Softball team is preparing for the Spring Fever Tournament that GFCC is hosting this Friday and Saturday. The Mustangs are 9-6 overall and 3-0 in Eastern B/C conference plays. GFCC will compete in four games in two days against Glasgow, Colstrip, Huntley Project and Shepherd.

Those games will count towards the Mustangs in-conference record. In addition, Coach Vincent says his team has struggled with injuries, leaving the team with only eleven active players out of fifteen. However, the Mustangs are focusing on competing against touch programs within their division.

"We just have to find a way to stop them scoring defensively. Just some great hitting teams are going to hit the ball so we've been drilling defense this week over and over again," said head coach Eric Vincent.

"Just I think just focusing on more on winning the game and just doing the best you can will help us get more wins this year," said junior pitcher Allison Cantley.