6th Annual "Cash Mob" supports local, growing businesses

Support local business, meet new friends, and have a great time at the 6th Annual Cash Mob, hosted by the Downtown Great Falls Association.

This year's Cash Mob will take place on Saturday, April 29th at 10:00am. Participants are asked to meet at Food Frenzy Cafe and Catering, located at 600 Central Avenue. There are only three rules: spend $20, bring a friend, and meet new people!

Organizer Kellie Pierce says every year only gets better, and the event is a great way to bring awareness to local businesses and happenings in the downtown Great Falls area. The only catch? Pierce says the business participants will "mob" is a surprise; you have to show up to see where you'll be shopping! For more information about cash mobs, what they are and what it means, click here. For more information about this event or the Downtown Great Falls Association, visit their website.