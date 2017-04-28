Dog park closes for turf repair

Courtesy press release

High use at the Pacific Steel and Recycling Trailside Dog Park has caused considerable turf damage to the park. Starting Monday May 1st the dog park will be closed to the public for turf repair.

During the closure the park will be aerated, fertilized and overseeded. It will take approximately 4 weeks for the turf to rejuvenate and recover.

Since the park opened in July, 2009 it has become one of the City’s most popular destinations for dog owners.

According to city representatives, “the park closure is a short term inconvenience with a long- term benefit. We have to remember to look at the big picture and take care of our community amenities, like the dog park. egular maintenance and repairs, like these, benefit all of us including our pets”.