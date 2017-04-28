Warmer weather, more exposure to ticks - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Warmer weather, more exposure to ticks

By Melinda Zosh, Reporter
Great Falls - As the weather warms up, you will probably find yourself spending more time in the great outdoors, but as you hit the trails, you may also be bringing back something unwanted: small ticks. They could also make you quite ill. 

Public Health officials say that contact with ticks can cause illnesses such as Lyme Disease and Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever (RMSF). Public Health Nurse Bowen Transition says that the fever is more common here in Montana. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) says that as of 2015, 95% of all Lyme disease cases occurred in 14 states, mainly in the Northeast and Midwest. However, both the RMSF and Lyme Di ease can cause rashes, fatigue, fever or headache. The first thing you need to do is to remove the tick from you skin. 

"The recommendation from the CDC is to use a pair of metal tweezers that have a needle point nose on them. Get as close to the head where it's connecting to the skin as possible. Life directly up try to get the head and everything. Don't squeeze it too tight so it explodes or anything like that," said Trystianson.

To avoid ticks, you can also wear long sleeved clothing and spray yourself with insect repellant. The Cascade City County Health Department (CHAD) also recommends that you have someone check you for ticks after spending time outside and to check your pets for ticks as well.

