Five Minors taken into custody in Browning

By Melinda Zosh, Reporter
Browning - Blackfeet Law Enforcement have taken five students into custody after threats were made toward Napi Elementary School in Browning. According to the law enforcement's Facebook page, some of those threats were actually physical. However, there are no details on what the threats actually were. However, the law enforcement's Facebook page says that the incident was reported to them on Wednesday, and involved threats made on Facebook toward the Napi elementary students and staff.

Browning Public Schools Superintendent John Rouse also released a statement on the school's Facebook page saying that two students made threats on social media. As a result,  enforcement have decided to beef up security at the schools. This includes putting out more patrollers in school zones in the coming weeks. KFBB both the school district and Blackfeet Law Enforcement but have not received a call back yet. However, they did release the following statements on their Facebook pages.

Blackfeet Law Enforcement released this statement on Thursday:  "the safety of your children is our priority and threats of this nature will not be tolerated. we would like to thank the community for your concern and patience throughout this ordeal."

Browning Public Schools Superintendent John Rouse released this statement on Facebook Wednesday evening: "most of the staff members at the two campuses where the students involved are attending were briefed...we are prepared to keep all students and staff members safe with increased security..." 

Law enforcement says that at this time there is no threat to the public. Of course, we will continue to update you on air and online as this story develops. 

