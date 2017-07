Highlights and scores from the Great Falls Spring Fever Tournament held on Friday, April 28th.

HP vs Shelby 10-0 HP *

Columbus vs Cut Bank 14-12 CB *

Colstrip vs Conrad 12-1 Conrad *

Glasgow vs GFCC 16-5 Glasgow *

Columbus vs Conrad 23-14 Conrad *

Shepherd vs Shelby 15-0 after 4 over Shelby

Glasgow vs HP 12-11 HP

Colstrip vs GFCC 19-2 GFCC *

*Eastern B/C Conference matchup