Time to get your hands a little dirty- the 7th Annual FRESH! AIR Food Forum is here, hosted by Great Falls nonprofit Gardens From Garbage.

The forum will feature a variety of educational classes, ranging from learning to grow fresh herbs, to how to harvest and cook your bounty at the end of the gardening season. This year's forum is a bit different from year's past; it will take place over the course of three different forum dates. While plans are still being ironed out for the final two, the first forum will take place on Saturday, May 13th from 9:00-3:00pm. All forums will be taking place at the Westside Orchard Garden, located at 400 16th St. SW.

Organizer Abigail Litchliter says while the forums have always been successful, they wanted to really show people what the Westside Orchard Garden is like. This way, those interested can learn more about the garden and have some more "hands-on" experience.

Classes on May 13th will take place at 10:00am and 1:00pm. All classes are $5/class. For more information or to register, head over to the Gardens From Garbage website.

Special thanks to sponsors of the event, including the Montana Farmers Union, 2J's Fresh Market, and Printing Center USA.