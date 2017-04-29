New full body scanner at Great Falls Airport

The Great Falls International Airport, getting an upgraded security check point.

Today, the Transportation Security Administration installed the latest security checkpoint at the airport.

The new body scanners also referred to as advanced imaging technology.

will be used to screen passengers for metallic and non metallic items such as weapons and any other concealed objects that can be hidden.

Senator Tester was very instrumental in getting this new state of the art equipment for the Electric City.

Lorie Dankers spokeswoman for the TSA in Montana says what better city to introduce this new technology.

Senator Tester says this project has been five years in the making and it feels great to put that final nail in the wall.