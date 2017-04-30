Pet of the Week: Cindy

Great Falls - This week KFBB is featuring Cindy as our Pet of the Week. She's available for adoption at the Maclean Animal Adoption Center (MAAC) in Great Falls.

Cindy is about 18-months-old, and she's a smaller mixed breed dog.

"She is very active and friendly and gets along with other dogs and cats," said Erin Doran, Marketing Director.

Doran says that Cindy would do best with a family who's also active, and like most dogs, she likes to sit pretty, and then it's time to play.

"She loves balls and ropes and she loves to play fetch,' said Doran.

Cindy is still learning basic commands, but if you give her a little time, patience and lots of affection, she will be sure to return the favor and fill your home with all the love that a little doggie is capable of giving.

If you're interested in adopting Cindy, you're welcome to stop by the Center at 900 25th Ave. NE in Great Falls or call the center at 406-727-PETS. For more information, go here.