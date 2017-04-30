Pet of the Week: Cindy - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Pet of the Week: Cindy

Posted: Updated:
By Ted King, Chief Meteorologist
Connect

Great Falls - This week KFBB is featuring Cindy as our Pet of the Week. She's available for adoption at the Maclean Animal Adoption Center (MAAC) in Great Falls. 

Cindy is about 18-months-old, and she's a smaller mixed breed dog.

"She is very active and friendly and gets along with other dogs and cats," said Erin Doran, Marketing Director. 

Doran says that Cindy would do best with a family who's also active, and like most dogs, she likes to sit pretty, and then it's time to play.

"She loves balls and ropes and she loves to play fetch,' said Doran. 

Cindy is still learning basic commands, but if you give her a little time, patience and lots of affection, she will be sure to return the favor and fill your home with all the love that a little doggie is capable of giving.

If you're interested in adopting Cindy, you're welcome to stop by the Center at 900 25th Ave. NE in Great Falls or call the center at 406-727-PETS. For more information, go here. 

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Woman who left child in desert to die gets 20-year sentence

    Woman who left child in desert to die gets 20-year sentence

    Tuesday, August 1 2017 1:40 PM EDT2017-08-01 17:40:36 GMT

    A 23-year-old northern Arizona woman who put her 17-month-old daughter in a stroller, pushed her into the desert and left her to die has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.  

    A 23-year-old northern Arizona woman who put her 17-month-old daughter in a stroller, pushed her into the desert and left her to die has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.  

  • Benefis accused of "Spoliation of Evidence" by Back Family Attorneys

    Benefis accused of "Spoliation of Evidence" by Back Family Attorneys

    Monday, July 31 2017 7:46 PM EDT2017-07-31 23:46:22 GMT

    An update in the case of Robert Back, the 16-year-old Belt football player who is suffering from permanent brain damage, after a 2014 high school football game. 

    An update in the case of Robert Back, the 16-year-old Belt football player who is suffering from permanent brain damage, after a 2014 high school football game. 

  • 11-year-old boy drowns in Pend Oreille River

    11-year-old boy drowns in Pend Oreille River

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 2:02 AM EDT2017-08-02 06:02:44 GMT

    BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - The Bonner County Sheriff's Office reports an 11-year-old boy died Tuesday afternoon while swimming in the Morton Lough boat launch area of the Pend Oreille River. Deputies received a call from a mother who said she couldn't locate her two kids she was swimming with.

    BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - The Bonner County Sheriff's Office reports an 11-year-old boy died Tuesday afternoon while swimming in the Morton Lough boat launch area of the Pend Oreille River. Deputies received a call from a mother who said she couldn't locate her two kids she was swimming with.

  • Contact Us

    Contact Us

    If you have any questions comments fell free to give us a call at the station at 406.453.4370 or click the links below to email us.Station Manager Director of Sales

    If you have any questions comments fell free to give us a call at the station at 406.453.4370 or click the links below to email us.Station Manager Director of Sales

  • Man punches and wipes fecal matter on vehicle in dealership

    Man punches and wipes fecal matter on vehicle in dealership

    Friday, July 28 2017 4:01 PM EDT2017-07-28 20:01:43 GMT

    A man was arrested in Great Falls for punching and wiping his feces along the side of a vehicle. 

    A man was arrested in Great Falls for punching and wiping his feces along the side of a vehicle. 