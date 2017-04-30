More than guns at the gun show

Sunday wraps up the Great Falls Gun and Antique Show. This show has grown over the last 30 years.

Nothing says "Montana" more than a gun show and as you can see behind me here at Montana expo park's four season arena is filled with over 600 vendors but guns and ammunition is not the only thing offered.

Of course for many the different choices of guns and ammo are the main attractions. However there's also chances to join gun clubs like the Missouri River Women Shooters.

But there's also a number of other attention grabbing items like vintage jewelry, clothing, and food. but for someone like Luke Urick program coordinator of the Montana Vet Program, the gun show is a chance to tackle a huge national issue like supporting military vets. So they're holding a raffle

"We're doing that to generate revenue and funds for our program that's going to focus on taking groups of veterans to the iconic locations of Montana in order to promote healing through comradery," said Urick.

He said that vet to vet healing is key for those who have served because while each war is different the after affects are similar.

"They all speak the same language. Its beneficial of the guys so they can learn and we can all learn together what works for this individual might also work for another struggling veteran so it's a way to open lines of communication so the guys can let off some of that tension," said Urick

He added that coming to the gun allows their organization to reach more people around the state and hopefully someone who needs their support will find them.

If you weren't able to make it this weekend September 29th through October 1st is the next Great Falls Gun and Antique Show