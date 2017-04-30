Beware of bats

When we hear the word "rabies" for many the first thought is an animal foaming at the mouth.

And of course bats. but how easy is it for humans to contract the disease and what should we be aware of?

In the last two years the Cascade County Health Department said some bats have tested positive for rabies.

we asked Bowen Trystianson who is a public health nurse, about how to minimize exposure. Here are CCHD tips:

Close doors and windows at night, If you see a bat don't touch them, and if you have a pet keep them away from the bat. Symptoms of rabies include paralysis, extreme thirst, and hallucinations. If you do get bitten by a bat or stray animal seek medical attention right away.