Montana/Montana State NFL Signees

A complete list of Montana/Montana State football players who signed with the National Football League.
JR Nelson - Montana CB - Kansas City Chiefs - Undrafted Free Agent
J.P. Flynn - Montana State OL - San Francisco 49ers - Undrafted Free Agent
Caleb Kidder - Montana DE - Minnesota Vikings - Undrafted Free Agent
Yamen Sanders - Montana Safety - Oakland Raiders - Mini-Camp Invite
