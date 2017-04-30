Montana/Montana State NFL Signees - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Montana/Montana State NFL Signees

Posted: Updated:

A complete list of Montana/Montana State football players who signed with the National Football League.

JR Nelson - Montana CB - Kansas City Chiefs - Undrafted Free Agent

J.P. Flynn - Montana State OL - San Francisco 49ers - Undrafted Free Agent

Caleb Kidder - Montana DE - Minnesota Vikings - Undrafted Free Agent

Yamen Sanders - Montana Safety - Oakland Raiders - Mini-Camp Invite