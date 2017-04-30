Butte Softball Continues Roller Coaster Season

The up and down, roller coaster season for the Butte High softball team continued this week.

The Bulldogs earned a pair of splits against Billings Skyview and Billings West. Saturday's loss in game two of their double header with West was especially tough, as the Bulldogs scored two runs with two outs in the 7th to force overtime, where West prevailed 6-5 in 10 innings.

The Bulldogs got a solid performance out of their outstanding pitcher Kaidy McClafferty, who pitched both games for a total of 17 innings Saturday. The Bulldogs just couldn't put anything together offensively in the extra frames, leaving Butte one game under 500 at 8-9 on the season.

While clearly disappointed, head coach Ryan Stosich is hoping his team can build on the weekend's positives.

"Just disappointed we didn't get that second one for her," Coach Stosich said. "Overall it was good, won those two out of three games, coming into next week and coming into Bozeman."