Helena Track Starts Qualifying for State

The Helena Bengals are feeling pretty good about where the stand in the AA class. At the mid-season point, they've found who can lead the pack to the state meet, but coaches agree the most important thing right now is to have everyone come together to be their best.

"I think our main guys, our real key guys, our big point getters, have had a real good first half of the season," said boys coach Tony Arntson. "The last two weeks we've had a lot of sophomore and junior kids step up, so we're building a little depth along the way. At this point, I really like where we're at."

"I'm really pleased with where we're at right now," added girls coach Sheila Williams. "We have a lot of young kids. We've had a chance now to see them on the track and figure out where their strengths are. We have some really good senior leadership as well, so it's a good balance."