Livestock per capita fee payments due May 31

courtesy release

The Montana Department of Revenue mailed 2017 livestock per capita fee bills. Payment is due by May 31. Livestock owners can pay online at ReportYourLivestock.mt.gov or by mail with a check.

March 1 was the deadline for livestock owners to report livestock they owned as of February 1.

If owners already paid their 2017 fees when they reported their livestock, they will not receive a bill.

All Montanans benefit from programs funded by per capita fees. Livestock producers benefit from programs to monitor animal health, monitor and restrict livestock imports, track animal movements, prevent and investigate livestock theft, and manage predators. The general public benefits from programs that prevent the spread of animal diseases to humans.

For more information, visit ReportYourLivestock.mt.gov or call toll free 1-866-859-2254; in Helena, 444-6900.