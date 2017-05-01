Janelle Red Dog changes her plea

Monday Janelle Red Dog appeared in Federal Court on a change of plea. It's been just over a year since Red Dog reported 13 month old Kenzley Olson, who was a relative, missing. Authorities later found the toddler stuffed in a trash can inside a duffel bag.

Judge Morris accepted Red Dog's change of plea to Second Degree Murder of Kenzley Olson.

She was facing four felony charges: one count of First Degree Murder, one count of Second Degree Murder, one count of Felony Child Abuse, and one count of Accessory After The Fact. Due to Red Dog's deal with the State, she is only charged with second degree murder though.

Red Dog waived all her rights including the right appeal her sentencing.

Last April the victim had been in Red Dog's care for almost a month when she became sick according to court documents

Red Dog said the child was crying a lot so she hit the child on the head several times, twice while she was sitting in her high chair and twice when she was standing by Red Dog's bed.



After the final blow the toddler stared having a seizure then fell unconscious. Red Dog admitted to later using meth with a friend before checking on the girl who had a cold and wasn't breathing well.The report also said while driving the child to the hospital, she realized the child was no longer breathing. That was when Red Dog decided to place the body in a duffel bag and into a trashcan.



Around noon she called police claiming the girl was missing.

The next day Red Dog reportedly confessed and directed authorities to the body's location.

According to the autopsy the victim died of blunt force injuries. It also showed other injuries proving a pattern of abuse.

However, it didn't show if the baby was deceased when she was put into the duffel bag.

The maximum Red Dog faces is life in prison, up to a $250,000 fine, five year supervision and a $100 special assessment. Sentencing will take place August 10 at 1:30 pm in Great Falls