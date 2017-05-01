Trayson Harrell returns to Lincoln Elementary School - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Trayson Harrell returns to Lincoln Elementary School

By Melinda Zosh, Reporter
Great Falls - The first day back to school can be nerve-wracking for any child, but for one Great Falls boy, as the school year is ending. he's just returning.

Inside Lincoln Elementary School in Great Falls, the entire school is singing a well known song that describes one second grader's life.

"He's a fighter. He's been so strong. Probably stronger than us," said Amy Harrell, Trayson Harrell's mom. 

Trayson Harrell, 8, has been fighting his entire life. At just 10 days old, he was diagnosed with sickle cell disease.
Recently, he's had not one, but two bone barrow transplants. 

"There were hiccups in the road, He always took them really, really well. Yeah, he perseveres," said Amy Harrell. 

"Perseverance means to never give up," said Trayson Harrell. 

The road to recovery has been a long one for Trayson. His fight for survival has kept him out of school for the past two years, but on Monday, he's finally back.

"I'm really excited. I got to see all my friends, and I got to go to recess with them," said Trayson.

Trayson's friends also seemed very excited to have him back.

"I tried to hide from him the whole recess but that didn't work though," said Caden Nephew.

Now Trayson's parents say that his sickle cell disease is almost cured, and they are so proud of their courageous little boy.

"He's been a trooper throughout the whole thing. Whatever he came across he just fought against it," said Eric Harrell, Trayson's dad. 

Lincoln Elementary School also donated $1,000 to his family on Friday to help cover some of his medical expenses. 

    Pondera County Sheriff Carl Suta has been charged with one misdemeanor count of Partner or Family Member Assault.  According to court documents, Suta allegedly kicked his son while he was curled up on the ground. The incident happened between January 15th and February 15th of this year. Court documents also state that during interviews, Suta's daughter confirmed that she witnessed the incident, and Suta himself later admitted to kicking his son.  If found guilty, Suta coul...
    An update in the case of Robert Back, the 16-year-old Belt football player who is suffering from permanent brain damage, after a 2014 high school football game. 

    A civil-rights organization is asking the Montana Supreme Court to rule that a proposed measure to prevent transgender people from using the public bathrooms of the gender they identify with can't appear on 2018 election ballots. 

    An eastern Montana man was critically injured after a freight train collided with the grain truck he was driving northeast of Miles City.  

