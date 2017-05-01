24th Annual Mayor's Prayer Breakfast to feature baseball star Frank Tanana

Friends in Fellowship of Great Falls is gearing up for it's 24th Annual Mayor's Prayer Breakfast on Wednesday, May 3rd. Doors open at 6:30am, the breakfast will take place from 7:00-8:30am at Heritage Inn in Great Falls.

This year's event will feature keynote speaker Frank Tanana. Tanana is a former Major League Baseball pitcher, and has played for six different teams: the Angles, Boston Red Sox, Texas Rangers, Detroit Tigers, New York Mets, and the New York Yankees.

In addition to Tanana, guests will hear from community leaders such as Commissioner Bill Bronson, Great Falls Rescue Mission Supervisor Nancy Knauff, President of the Great Falls Area Chamber of Commerce Shane Etzwiler, US Air Force 1st Lt. Joshua Dishmon, and First Baptist Church's Pastor Rick Brown.

Organizers John Swanson and Lt. Jack Allen, with the Great Falls Police Department, say the breakfast provides a place for leaders and residents from across the community to come together in prayer for Great Falls and it's surrounding areas. In the past, the organization was lucky to get 200 people to attend. This year, they expect at least 650.

Tickets for full tables are no longer available, but those interested can still purchase individual tickets for $18/person. For more information on the event or the Breakfast, call (406) 781-2127