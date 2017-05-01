CMR and Great Falls High Prepare for Crosstown Softball

After a postponement due to weather, the big crosstown rivalry between Great Falls High and CMR continues with softball tomorrow.

This years crosstown brings extra emotions to both teams after the Bison and Rustlers split last years regular season crosstown matchups, and Great Falls High lost during semifinals to CMR from a walkoff homerun.

CMR remains undefeated this season, while Great Falls High has only lost one conference game.

The Bison say they hope tomorrows game will bring a loss to the Rustlers so they have a chance to snag first place in the Eastern AA standings, but CMR doesn't plan to end its perfect season.

Both coaches agree a win tomorrow would give their team the confidence they need to carry out strong through the rest of the season, but they also agree that tomorrows game may be one of the hardest to win.

"They're tough. Great Falls High is gonna be ready to go and they're well coached and well disciplined and they're a talented bunch so we're excited to get on the field and play against them," said Rustlers softball coach Lindsey Gustafson.

"We just gotta hit the ball, play some tough defense, and get some good pitching in," added Bison softball coach Mike Coleman. "It's one of those things where our teams just gonna have to play. They're a good team and we're a good team. Whoever plays the best is gonna end up on top."