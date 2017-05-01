Rosendale says Legislature improved Montana healthcare

While there are many different opinions about the outcomes of Montana's 65th legislative session, Commissioner of Securities and Insurance Matt Rosendale says state lawmakers improved health insurance laws for Montanans.

With so many unanswered questions about healthcare on the federal level, HB 652 takes the uncertainty head on. The bill would grant Rosendale’s office the authority to request a waiver from the federal government to create a Montana health insurance program tailored to the state’s needs. Rosendale's office says the bill will allow them to protect people with preexisting conditions and stabilize the insurance market--regardless of whether congress repeals the Affordable Care Act or not.

Another area of uncertainty addressed this session- pricing for treatment. SB 362 requires transparency in health care pricing and for patients to be informed how much their insurance policy will cover before they are treated.

“You can decide, okay do I want to go here to my most local hospital or do I want to go to the next town over where maybe it’s 10 thousand dollars less for that procedure,” said Kyle Schmauch, spokesperson for Rosendale’s office.

Both bills need a signature from Governor Bullock before becoming law.

Lawmakers also voted to move forward with an interim study that will take a closer look at the rising cost of prescription drugs.





