Washington man admits charge in Montana sex trafficking case

By Associated Press

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - A Washington state man has pleaded guilty to federal charges alleging he brought a woman to Montana to work as a prostitute.
    
The Billings Gazette reports (http://bit.ly/2qtTCnk) 23-year-old Andrew Anthony Rivera of Tacoma pleaded guilty Monday to transportation of a person with the intent to engage in criminal activity. Prosecutors agreed to dismiss a second charge and recommend a prison sentence of two to eight years as part of a plea agreement.
    
Rivera was arrested at a Billings motel in 2016 after a law enforcement investigation led to online communications with a person offering sex for money.
    
Prosecutors say a woman at the motel told officers she traveled from Washington with Rivera to engage in prostitution. She said he kept most of her earnings from the criminal activity.
    
Information from: The Billings Gazette, http://www.billingsgazette.com

