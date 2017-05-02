Be On the Look Out Alert Issued

The Montana State Fair is filled with all the food you can imagine, ranging from Vikings and hamburgers to the famous funnel cakes. One food in particular not only keeps fair goers coming back for more each year, but it's how one man makes his entire living.
The Montana State Fair is filled with all the food you can imagine, ranging from Vikings and hamburgers to the famous funnel cakes. One food in particular not only keeps fair goers coming back for more each year, but it's how one man makes his entire living.
Johnathan Wayne Teague, 31, is facing a felony charge of incest after sexually fondling a family member.
Johnathan Wayne Teague, 31, is facing a felony charge of incest after sexually fondling a family member.
There are many sights to see across Great Falls. Of course there's the Missouri river, the falls and even painted buffalos around town. However, hidden deep in the crevices of the electric city lies painted treasure ready for you to find. Great Falls Rocks, and no it's not just how we at KFBB feel about the city. It's a group of people who've painted rocks and stashed them across the city with one simple goal in mind, brightening up your day “I think it's just fun and it b...
There are many sights to see across Great Falls. Of course there's the Missouri river, the falls and even painted buffalos around town. However, hidden deep in the crevices of the electric city lies painted treasure ready for you to find. Great Falls Rocks, and no it's not just how we at KFBB feel about the city. It's a group of people who've painted rocks and stashed them across the city with one simple goal in mind, brightening up your day “I think it's just fun and it b...
An update in the case of Robert Back, the 16-year-old Belt football player who is suffering from permanent brain damage, after a 2014 high school football game.
An update in the case of Robert Back, the 16-year-old Belt football player who is suffering from permanent brain damage, after a 2014 high school football game.
A civil-rights organization is asking the Montana Supreme Court to rule that a proposed measure to prevent transgender people from using the public bathrooms of the gender they identify with can't appear on 2018 election ballots.
A civil-rights organization is asking the Montana Supreme Court to rule that a proposed measure to prevent transgender people from using the public bathrooms of the gender they identify with can't appear on 2018 election ballots.
An eastern Montana man was critically injured after a freight train collided with the grain truck he was driving northeast of Miles City.
An eastern Montana man was critically injured after a freight train collided with the grain truck he was driving northeast of Miles City.