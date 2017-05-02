Be On the Look Out Alert Issued

The United States Marshals Service District of Montana issuing a "Be On The Look Out" alert for 42 year old violent offender Bobby Lee Lamere.

The U.S. Marshal Service is asking for help in locating Lamere, because right now he's on the run.

According to the information given to us from the marshals office, Lamere is wanted by the Montana Violent Offender Task Force. For felony parole violations with underlying charges of criminal endangerment. We spoke to Montana Department of corrections Communication Director Judy Beck earlier to find out some background information.

"A Judge in Missoula County revoked his bond on April 6th and raised it to $100,000. Lamere was in violation of the conditions of his community supervision and he was involved in continued illegal drugs use with methamphetamine," said Beck.

We reached out to the US Marshals and the Great Fall Probation and Parole Office and here's is what we do know. The Great Falls Parole Office is listed as Where he is supposed to check in on a regular basis. He is listed as a Native American man who is five foot ten... Weighting about two hundred and ten pounds. He has 14 tattoos including visible ones like a tear drop by his left eye and on his neck is a set of praying hands with the words Ruthie Lamere.

Most of his criminal history comes from Missoula County. Two counts of Criminal Endangerment and Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs.