Money laundering on the Chippewa Cree Reservation

By Rachel Crowspreadingwings, Reporter
Three men appear in federal court today regarding money laundering and wire fraud  charges through the Chippewa Cree tribe. 
This case began in 2013 and involved  former Tribal Chairman Bruce Sunchild who's been convicted and is currently serving a sentence related to the case. 

Zachery Brooke Roberts. Martin Gasper Mazzara, and Richard Lee Broome all changed their plea in federal court. 
This case involved millions of dollars being laundered.
Roberts, who appeared first, is the manager of Encore Services LLC. 
He was charged with conspiracy of wire fraud and engaging in monetary transactions.
They carry a maximum sentence of five years in prison a two hundred and fifty thousand dollar fine. 
He also plead guilty on behalf of the encore company it's self. Under that company he opened ideal consulting which made and accepted false invoices while regularly writing checks for over ten thousand dollars
Roberts has to pay 3 Million dollars in fines
Sentencing will take place August 24 in Great Falls.

