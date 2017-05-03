Woman and dog survive crash into a creek in Vaughn

Just after 11:00pm last night a call came over dispatch saying that a woman had lost control of her vehicle and crash into a creek in Vaughn.

Manchester fire department was the first on the scene and found the woman climbing up out of the creek.

She did not have any major injuries but she was transported to Benefis to be treated. Ken Hanks, assistant fire chief of the Vaughn Fire department says that in situations like this drugs and alcohol always play a major factor.

There was also a do in the truck but it was not hurt but he/she was taken to Glacier Gateway for a complete evaluation.

We will continue to update you with this story