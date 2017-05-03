Fatal rollover on near Polish Road and Collins Road

UPDATE: Cascade County Sheriffs have released the name of the woman killed in Tuesday's single vehicle accident. 31 year old Dawn Castro of Great Falls died from injuries she received after being ejected from the vehicle. There is still no word on the condition of the man, who is the suspected driver, after he was taken to Benefis Hospital for his injuries.

Montana High Patrol and deputies from Cascade County responded to a fatal car crash on May 2nd in the area of Polish Road and Collins Road.

The single vehicle rollover killed one female passenger. She died from blunt force injuries.

A man, the suspected driver according to law enforcement, was taken to Benefis Hospital for his injuries.

His condition is unknown.