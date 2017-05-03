Helena Bond Passes, Construction Begins As Soon As Summer

Voters overwhelmingly supported the $63 million school bond on Tuesday, passing it by 74 percent.

The election drew out about 52 percent of registered voters in Lewis and Clark County to vote on a bond that will mean an extra $120 per year on a $200,000 home. The bond will go towards rebuilding three elementary schools: Central Elementary, Bryant Elementary and Jim Darcy Elementary. Part of the bond also includes upgrades to safety and technology at 10 other schools. The bond’s passage is a victory for many students and teachers who were disappointed to see the last school bond fail.

“Let me just say the community has worked hard for this. People have asked me what the difference between this and the last election is. It is the community,” said Superintendent Jack Copps. “The community was vested in this victory. That was the difference.”

Board of Trustees Chair Aiden Myhre says that construction of the schools will happen as early as summer. A building representative has been hired and an architect has been selected. Myhre says the design plans will start immediately.