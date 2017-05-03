Gianforte, Quist talk campaign finances - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Gianforte, Quist talk campaign finances

By Melinda Zosh, Reporter
Great Falls - Montana's special election is just 22 days away and candidates continue their campaign across the state. On Wednesday morning, Republican Greg Gianforte made his way through Great Falls to talk about job creation and economic development. However, it's campaign finance that seems to be the hot topic surrounding both these candidates. 

Gianforte says transparency is critically important in this race, adding in his opinion, accountability and transparency go hand in hand. The Republican says if he's elected, he will also put all of his assets into a blind trust. With comments swirling around his opponents campaign, we decided to ask him about the importance of transparency when it comes to campaign finance.

"Well, we are going to turn in our finance report on Friday. That will comply with all the disclosure requirements. We've really had an unprecedented level of disclosure with turning out 10 years of tax returns," said Gianforte.

Speaking in front of the Economic Development Association, Gianforte went on to say that creating jobs is also critical to this race as he continues to travel the state seeking Montana's lone congressional seat.

 For the first time, we hear from Democratic Congressional Candidate Rob Quist after an Associate Press story reveals he under-reported roughly $57,000 of his personal income.
We spoke to Rob Quist before a campaign rally in Missoula on Wednesday afternoon. He tells us that he reported the amended income right after filing his 2016 taxes.

 According to the AP, the Quist campaign filed a new financial disclosure statement with the clerk of the U.S. House last week. While we have not been able to independently confirm the details in that report, we did call the U.S. House.

 A representative tells us that they have the paperwork. However, the information has not been updated online. The original document, dated March 8th, identified about $79,000 dollars in income.The AP reports that Quist and his wife made about $136,000 in 2016.

"They asked to provide information. And I was on the road campaigning so she had the W-9 forms and sent those in and then once we compiled everything and got all the information together I was able to get off the road and we were able to give a more complete picture. That's all it was," said Quist. 

Quist's financial information comes to light just days after we reported that his Republican challenger Gianforte has monies tied into Russian companies.  Gianforte told us that money is invested in an index fund... and he has no control in which companies the index fund invests.
 

