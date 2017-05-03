Baseball Great Frank Tanana Visits Great Falls

It's not every day a former Major League Baseball player comes to Great Falls.

On Wednesday morning, pitching great Frank Tanana spoke at the annual Mayor's Breakfast.

Tanana played in the majors for 21 years with six different ball clubs.

He was named an all-star three times during his tenure with the California Angels.

In his prime, Tanana threw a fastball that reached triple digits on the radar gun, which would be impressive even in today's game.

After Tanana injured his throwing arm he had to tweak his game from having an overpowering delivery to someone who got batters out with deception.

Tanana told a story at the breakfast of how the injury changed his outlook on life and how other people can experience change too.

After the event he caught up with SWX about what the experience was like being in the Electric City.

"To share (this experience) with others and to encourage them in their faith and to be in a community where prayer is lifted upward (makes it) an honor to be here," Tanana said.

At the end of his career, Tanana had 2,773 strikeouts and won 240 games.