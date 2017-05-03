Trump says Canada is banning U.S. milk

Trump said in a recent move the Canadian Government is now blocking dairy imports from American ranchers. Even with the North American Free Trade Agreement, Canada said no.

How will ranchers be affected?

In an interview last month, President Trump blames NAFTA for hardships that Mid-Western dairy farmers are facing.

We did some more digging and spoke to Montana Farmers Union Director Erik Somerfeld and He said those ranchers cant export their dairy. Which means supply is bigger than the demand.

He said here in Montana, we have a milk control board and a quota system in place so supply and demand problems general can not happen.

Somerfeld said that while we do export things like livestock to Canada, their government wants to protect their own ranchers.



"It goes back to NAFTA the stuff that's going into Canada that Canada cut off concentrated skim milk real high protein and butter fat content. This isn't something that you can buy in a store it goes directly to manufactures," said Somerfeld.



He added this type of skim milk is not covered by NAFTA.

Montana dose not actually export milk to Canada. According to the Montana Milk Control Bureau Report, in 2015, Montana dairies produced nearly 300 million pounds of milk, and exported over 100 million pounds.



We received a statement from the Canadian Ambassador to the US, David MacNaughton, Canada is not blocking dairy exports. He said Canadians have a less protectionist view than the U.S. which is actually keeping Canadian dairy out of the U.S. market

The ambassador also said Canada is not to blame for this global situation dairy farmers face. The government supports the industry and the farmers their management system.



Somerfeld said we send our milk to states like Utah and Idaho for processing to make things like yogurt and cheese. Which are then sent to stores nation-wide.