Flame of Hope Carried Through Electric City

On Wednesday afternoon members of Great Falls' law enforcement and Special Olympics athletes carried the Flame of Hope through the Electric City.

The torch stopped momentarily at Riverside Park for a BBQ and so the runners could get a chance to refuel.

The event was symbolic for many who attended because it was a chance for spectators to see the torch before it eventually ends up in Missoula for the summer games.

The next stop for the torch is Helena this Friday. From there, it will be carried to Boulder and arrive on Saturday.