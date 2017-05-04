Cut Bank holds a mock accident

In Cut Bank the Police Department, High School, and members of the community, came together to tackle the issue of teenage distracted driving.

For the first time instead of looking at videos of accidents that may happen the police department took it one step further and created one. It was complete with cars that were donated by an auto body shop to actors who played the victims. They even had the mercy flight helicopter come in. Jim Everett, Senior Patrolmen for the CBPD said this was all kept from the students until today.

"After the mock accident was over about 20 minutes later I was already students coming up to me telling me all thier friends were talking about that it was a pretty powerfull message they weren't expecting it to be that real and and that intense," said Everett.

He said that with summer right around the corner he hopes this will make students think twice. He added while it may have been a little graphic it also shows the truth about what can happen in a second if your distracted. He wants to do this every year.