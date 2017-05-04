New plan for old building - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

New plan for old building

Posted: Updated:
By Tarvarious Haywood, Reporter
Connect
GREAT FALLS -

A developer in town has some major plans for the old Strain building in downtown Great Falls, which could possibly bring hundreds jobs to the area.

The developer plans on restoring the building back to it's original glory, and renting it out for possible commercial use. 
We spoke with a store owner who has been across the street from the strain building for 60 years now.
Ike Kaufman of Kaufman's Menswear says its hard to tell right now how the new business will effect his company because he does not know what types of businesses will be in the new building.
He's says he's hoping the businesses will be a big economic factor to the electric city and is excited to see what the future holds for the building and the downtown area.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Cascade County in Stage 1 Fire Restrictions

    Cascade County in Stage 1 Fire Restrictions

    Friday, August 4 2017 5:15 PM EDT2017-08-04 21:15:08 GMT

    Effective tonight at midnight until further notice, Cascade County is under Stage 1 Fire Restrictions. 

    Effective tonight at midnight until further notice, Cascade County is under Stage 1 Fire Restrictions. 

  • Tester Breaks Washington Gridlock, Passes Seven Bills Through Senate

    Tester Breaks Washington Gridlock, Passes Seven Bills Through Senate

    Friday, August 4 2017 4:56 PM EDT2017-08-04 20:56:57 GMT
    Lincoln, MT - U.S. Senator Jon Tester worked with Republicans and Democrats this week to pass seven bills through Senate.  The seven bills, authored by Tester, help veterans get the care and benefits that they need, hire more firefighters to Montana, and help rural families connect with the world. All seven bills received unanimous support in the Senate this week. Two of those bills now go to President Trump's desk. The bills were as follows: VA Choice and Quality Emplo...
    Lincoln, MT - U.S. Senator Jon Tester worked with Republicans and Democrats this week to pass seven bills through Senate.  The seven bills, authored by Tester, help veterans get the care and benefits that they need, hire more firefighters to Montana, and help rural families connect with the world. All seven bills received unanimous support in the Senate this week. Two of those bills now go to President Trump's desk. The bills were as follows: VA Choice and Quality Emplo...

  • Man Arrested After High Speed Chase

    Man Arrested After High Speed Chase

    Friday, August 4 2017 6:38 PM EDT2017-08-04 22:38:59 GMT

    On August 2, 2017 Officer Draper encountered a 2006 White Chevy Tahoe that he recognized from a prior call involving a foot pursuit with William McGillis. 

    On August 2, 2017 Officer Draper encountered a 2006 White Chevy Tahoe that he recognized from a prior call involving a foot pursuit with William McGillis. 

  • Baby sitters accused of putting flea-infested kids in U-Haul

    Baby sitters accused of putting flea-infested kids in U-Haul

    Friday, August 4 2017 12:22 PM EDT2017-08-04 16:22:19 GMT

    Authorities say two baby sitters have been charged with putting five children infested with fleas, bedbugs and lice into the back of a U-Haul truck in Ohio. 

    Authorities say two baby sitters have been charged with putting five children infested with fleas, bedbugs and lice into the back of a U-Haul truck in Ohio. 

  • BIA confirms shooting, emergency curfew imposed for all Crow Reservation residents

    BIA confirms shooting, emergency curfew imposed for all Crow Reservation residents

    Saturday, August 5 2017 2:05 AM EDT2017-08-05 06:05:55 GMT

    A notice of an emergency curfew is in effect for all residents of Crow Reservation tonight after what is being called a major incident that law enforcement is actively investigating in Lodge Grass.

    A notice of an emergency curfew is in effect for all residents of Crow Reservation tonight after what is being called a major incident that law enforcement is actively investigating in Lodge Grass.

  • Tester Breaks Washington Gridlock, Passes Seven Bills Through Senate

    Tester Breaks Washington Gridlock, Passes Seven Bills Through Senate

    Friday, August 4 2017 4:56 PM EDT2017-08-04 20:56:57 GMT
    Lincoln, MT - U.S. Senator Jon Tester worked with Republicans and Democrats this week to pass seven bills through Senate.  The seven bills, authored by Tester, help veterans get the care and benefits that they need, hire more firefighters to Montana, and help rural families connect with the world. All seven bills received unanimous support in the Senate this week. Two of those bills now go to President Trump's desk. The bills were as follows: VA Choice and Quality Emplo...
    Lincoln, MT - U.S. Senator Jon Tester worked with Republicans and Democrats this week to pass seven bills through Senate.  The seven bills, authored by Tester, help veterans get the care and benefits that they need, hire more firefighters to Montana, and help rural families connect with the world. All seven bills received unanimous support in the Senate this week. Two of those bills now go to President Trump's desk. The bills were as follows: VA Choice and Quality Emplo...

  • Pondera County Sheriff charged with misdemeanor assault

    Pondera County Sheriff charged with misdemeanor assault

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 4:34 PM EDT2017-08-02 20:34:01 GMT
    Carl Suta's Facebook PageCarl Suta's Facebook Page
    Pondera County Sheriff Carl Suta has been charged with one misdemeanor count of Partner or Family Member Assault.  According to court documents, Suta allegedly kicked his son while he was curled up on the ground. The incident happened between January 15th and February 15th of this year. Court documents also state that during interviews, Suta's daughter confirmed that she witnessed the incident, and Suta himself later admitted to kicking his son.  If found guilty, Suta coul...
    Pondera County Sheriff Carl Suta has been charged with one misdemeanor count of Partner or Family Member Assault.  According to court documents, Suta allegedly kicked his son while he was curled up on the ground. The incident happened between January 15th and February 15th of this year. Court documents also state that during interviews, Suta's daughter confirmed that she witnessed the incident, and Suta himself later admitted to kicking his son.  If found guilty, Suta coul...

  • Benefis accused of "Spoliation of Evidence" by Back Family Attorneys

    Benefis accused of "Spoliation of Evidence" by Back Family Attorneys

    Monday, July 31 2017 7:46 PM EDT2017-07-31 23:46:22 GMT

    An update in the case of Robert Back, the 16-year-old Belt football player who is suffering from permanent brain damage, after a 2014 high school football game. 

    An update in the case of Robert Back, the 16-year-old Belt football player who is suffering from permanent brain damage, after a 2014 high school football game. 

  • Montana court asked to rule against anti-transgender measure

    Montana court asked to rule against anti-transgender measure

    Monday, July 31 2017 1:58 PM EDT2017-07-31 17:58:14 GMT

    A civil-rights organization is asking the Montana Supreme Court to rule that a proposed measure to prevent transgender people from using the public bathrooms of the gender they identify with can't appear on 2018 election ballots. 

    A civil-rights organization is asking the Montana Supreme Court to rule that a proposed measure to prevent transgender people from using the public bathrooms of the gender they identify with can't appear on 2018 election ballots. 