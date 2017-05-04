Ducks Unlimited Great Falls

The Great Falls Ducks Unlimited Annual Banquet is coming up on Friday May 12th. Fundraising banquets such as these will help ensure that waterfowl will have places to nest, raise their young, migrate through and winter in each year. Attendance at the Great Falls banquet will help DU conserve wetlands and critical upland habitat vital to North America's waterfowl and the more than 900 other species of wildlife that use these same habitats.

Volunteers are the backbone of Ducks Unlimited. Without them the conservation work Ducks Unlimited does would not be possible. If you want to help make a difference you can join your local DU chapter.

Tickets are $50 for a single, $90 for couple, and $25 for children. Your ticket gets you in the door a meal and a chance to win dozens of prizes. A live and silent auction will also take place. On the live auction is a 14 week old Chocolate Lab puppy from Dillon Montana.

Tickets for Friday's event can be purchased by calling Gail Duerre at 406-453-5866 or by going to www.ducks.org/montana