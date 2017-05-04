Montana Congressional Candidates respond to health bill - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Montana Congressional Candidates respond to health bill

Posted: Updated:
By Rachel Crowspreadingwings, Reporter
After more than seven years of campaign pledges, and 42 days since their initial effort failed, House Republicans have passed their plan to repeal and replace Obamacare.

While the passage is a huge victory for President Trump and Republicans, the bill now goes to the Senate, where it has an uncertain fate.

The bill's passed in part due to a last minute amendment on pre-existing conditions, which is a major sticking point for some moderate Republicans.

It adds $8 billion to finance high risk pools in states where those with pre-existing conditions could be charged higher rates.

But it's funding that experts said falls far short of the protections guaranteed under Obamacare.

However the White House insists otherwise.

Democrats are denouncing the bill - saying republicans will face political fallout over the vote.

Montana was left without a say in this vote until the end of May.  We have no representation in the U.S. House until either Greg Gianforte, Rob Quist or Mark Wicks wins the seat. We reached out to all three candidates to find out if they had been in that seat, how would they have voted?

“No Montanan would have voted for this bill. Montana deserves a Congressmen who will speak out when special interests are rushing through something as disastrous as this bill, that will raise healthcare costs for working Montanans,” said Quist.

Libertarian candidate Mark Wicks  was on the road and hasn't prepare a statement.

And in a statement from - Shane Scanlon- spokesperson for the Gianforte campaign:

"Greg has repeatedly said he will not support a bill until he knows it reduces premiums, preserves rural access, and protects Montanans with pre-existing conditions. Obamacare failed in part because people said they needed to vote for it first to find out what’s in it. Greg believes we must repeal and replace Obamacare before it collapses but as an engineer, Greg needs all the facts because it’s important to know exactly what’s in the bill before he votes on it."

We then reached out to both Republican Senator Steve Danes and Democratic Senator Jon Tester to find out their thoughts on the bill.

"From Plentywood to Libby I met face to face with Montanans who overwhelming said don't let Congress take away my healthcare, yet here we are again facing another irresponsible proposal  that was worst than the last," said Tester.

"Well it's time now for the US Senate to take action and then make health care affordable for all Montanans," said Daines.

Neither Senator said how or what their plan might be to make sure we can afford healthcare.
 

